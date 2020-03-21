Citizens advised to follow precautionary measures amid corona virus outbreak

Director Health Services Rana Abdullah advised all the citizens of the area not to be scared of from Corona Virus rather they should follow the precautionary measures to prevent it's spread

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Director Health Services Rana Abdullah advised all the citizens of the area not to be scared of from Corona Virus rather they should follow the precautionary measures to prevent it's spread.

He instructed them to wash their hands with soap regularly and should not touch the nose and mouth with infected hands, in case of sneezing and coughing they should use tissue paper instead of hands adding that in case of flue and cold they should stay away of each other at a distance of one meter.

While he was talking to APP on Sunday, he said that people should avoid going to crowded places and should also avoid gatherings.

Suggesting to citizens he said that in case of breathing problem or fever they should contact their area's doctor.

He further told that the health department has ensured the availability of all medical checkup facilities at all hospitals across the district and all pre-arrangements have been completed for the patients of corona virus.

Director Health appealed to the people not to listen to the rumors and follow the instructions issued by the district administration.