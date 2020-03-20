Citizens are being repeatedly encouraged to wash hands: MD SSWMB

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 80 camps are being established in connection with a public awareness campaign about the preventive measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and encourage people to wash hands repeatedly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 80 camps are being established in connection with a public awareness campaign about the preventive measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and encourage people to wash hands repeatedly.

The campaign is launched on the directives of Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Asif Ikram, said a statement on Friday.

The camps are being established in different areas of the districts South, East, South and Malir to encourage people to wash hands with small intervals.

Asif Ikram has called upon all segments of the society, companies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to cooperate with the SSWMB in this regard.

Water and soaps are placed in the camps and information is being shared with the people on megaphone while banners inscribed with coronavirus preventive measures also displayed at the camps.

Secretary Solid West, Imran Bhatti, all executive directors, director operations, deputy directors and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.