Citizens Demand Availability Of Anti Rabies Vaccine In Hospital

Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:37 PM

In wake of abundance of stray dogs and its bite cases, citizens demanded availability of anti rabies vaccine in Tehsil Kot Addu and Dera Din Panna

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :In wake of abundance of stray dogs and its bite cases, citizens demanded availability of anti rabies vaccine in Tehsil Kot Addu and Dera Din Pannah.

They appealed district administration to launch street dogs killing schemes in order to check dog bite cases in the area.

Citizens named Mehr Din, Ghulam Rasool, Ghazanfar Abbas, Nadeem and others informed APP on Wednesday that recently stray dog bit two kids Kamran and Haider besides two women Naseem Mai and Shamim Bibi.

When they were taken to hospital, the administration told them that it did not have anti rabies vaccine because it was out of stock, the locals informed.

Municipal Corporation officials stated that they don't have required poison to kill the street dogs when they were approached to launch a campaign for this purpose.

The citizens urged upon DC Amjad Shuaib to take notice of the situation and ensure availability of anti rabies vaccine in THQ hospital besides poison used for killing dogs.

