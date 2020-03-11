UrduPoint.com
Citizens For Deploying Additional Staff At PIMS Cardiac Centre

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:36 PM

Citizens for deploying additional staff at PIMS cardiac centre

Citizens on Wednesday complained that many serious patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences' (PIMS) cardiac centre have to wait for hours in long queues due to limited staff at its registration counter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Citizens on Wednesday complained that many serious patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences' (PIMS) cardiac centre have to wait for hours in long queues due to limited staff at its registration counter.

According to them, this single counter managed to register both male and female patients for hospital's cardiac center where limited hospital staff has been deputed to handle all incoming patients to issue slips and registration.

They demanded of the quarters concerned to increase the number of registration counters and staff to facilitate the incoming patients.

The hospital management should immediately replace this pathetic and outdated registration system for entry and issuance of checkup slips, Ameen Yousaf, an attendant said.

A patient, Anjum Kamal said PIMS was a major hospital of the capital, but it had been facing severe shortage of staff at its cardiac centre registration desk.

He added that getting a checkup slip had become a difficult task for patients here.

He complained that mostly trainee doctors had been assigned duties at the centre, who lack experience.

Inam Khan, a patient said, "I had to wait for hours and after several requests, cardiac centre staff issued a checkup slip for medical consultancy." When contacted PIMS spokesman Dr Wasim Khawaja said the hospital management had introduced a computerized ticketing system at cardiac centre registration counter for incoming patients.

He said trained medical practitioners had been deployed at cardiac centre to serve the patients while sufficient staff had been deployed at cardiac centre registration desk as well.

He said around 5,200 angiographies were done in one year at the PIMS cardiac centre while a total of 1,600 stents were passed.

In one year, a total of 30,000 echocardiography tests were done on patients to monitor functioning of hearts and valves and over 500 exercise tolerance testing were done to identify signs of coronary artery disease.

