UrduPoint.com

Citizens To Get Second Dose After 28 Days Without Waiting For Message: DC RYK

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

Citizens to get second dose after 28 days without waiting for message: DC RYK

Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad has said that the process of vaccination against coronavirus should be paced up and a special campaign should be launched to raise awareness among people who are yet to get the second dose

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad has said that the process of vaccination against coronavirus should be paced up and a special campaign should be launched to raise awareness among people who are yet to get the second dose.

He said that those who have already administered the first dose should not wait for the message and go to the nearest vaccination centre for the second dose. This was stated by him while presiding over the meeting of the District Anti-Coronavirus Committee at his office.

He said that citizens should wear masks and avoid unnecessarily crowded places.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the corona vaccination in the district. The meeting was told that citizens were not coming to the vaccination centres for the second dose due to the slowing down of the automated messaging system.

However, a public awareness campaign will be launched for all citizens who have received the first dose to tell them not to wait for the message on their mobile and after 28 days, they could go to any nearby centre for the second dose.

Related Topics

Mobile Rahim Yar Khan Progress All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin says Moscow and Beijing-led alliance should ..

Putin says Moscow and Beijing-led alliance should influence Taliban

34 seconds ago
 Abandoning Afghanistan to cause rise in terror inc ..

Abandoning Afghanistan to cause rise in terror incidents, transnational crimes: ..

35 seconds ago
 15 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

15 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against factories violating en ..

Crackdown continues against factories violating environmental laws

2 minutes ago
 Anti-Kremlin app 'censored' on first day of Russia ..

Anti-Kremlin app 'censored' on first day of Russian vote

2 minutes ago
 Two charged with murder of N. Irish journalist

Two charged with murder of N. Irish journalist

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.