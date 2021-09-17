Citizens to get second dose after 28 days without waiting for message: DC RYK

Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad has said that the process of vaccination against coronavirus should be paced up and a special campaign should be launched to raise awareness among people who are yet to get the second dose

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad has said that the process of vaccination against coronavirus should be paced up and a special campaign should be launched to raise awareness among people who are yet to get the second dose.

He said that those who have already administered the first dose should not wait for the message and go to the nearest vaccination centre for the second dose. This was stated by him while presiding over the meeting of the District Anti-Coronavirus Committee at his office.

He said that citizens should wear masks and avoid unnecessarily crowded places.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the corona vaccination in the district. The meeting was told that citizens were not coming to the vaccination centres for the second dose due to the slowing down of the automated messaging system.

However, a public awareness campaign will be launched for all citizens who have received the first dose to tell them not to wait for the message on their mobile and after 28 days, they could go to any nearby centre for the second dose.