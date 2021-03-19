Citizens urged to follow corona SOPs for containing spread

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali urged the citizens to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop increasing local transmission of Covid-19

While talking to media here near Clock Tower Chowk on Friday,he said the third wave of coronavirus was spreading speedily due to non-implementation of corona SOPs by the citizens.

The DC said that the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat COVID-19 as present facts and figures of the disease showed increasing trend of coronavirus on which the government had taken measures for prompt response.

The policy of smart lockdown could be successfully implemented only if the citizens fully cooperated with the government and abide by these SOPs,adding the easiest safety precaution that everyone must take was to wear a face mask in public.

He urged people to follow social distancing, use face mask and other precautionary measures strictly.He also directed the traders to follow no mask no service policy and ensure strict implementation of SOPs otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators. Earlier, the DC distributed face masks among citizens.