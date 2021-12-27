UrduPoint.com

Citizens Urged To Get Vaccinated Against Corona To Defeat Disease

Citizens urged to get vaccinated against Corona to defeat disease

The citizens who are not still jabbed against the deadly disease, have been urged to get vaccinated at the earliest as vaccination is the only way to defeat the disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The citizens who are not still jabbed against the deadly disease, have been urged to get vaccinated at the earliest as vaccination is the only way to defeat the disease.

According to District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Ehsan Ghani, the second phase of the 'Red' Corona Vaccination Campaign was in full swing in the district, which would continue until December 31, adding 408 teams were visiting door to door to persuade the citizens for the vaccination.

He called on the people to get vaccinated as soon as possible as those who had received no vaccine were seven times more likely to contract the virus than those inoculated.

No case of the latest variant of the Coronavirus, Omicron, was reported so far in Rawalpindi district, but there was a need to continue observing corona Standard Operating Procedures to control the spread of this fatal disease, he added.

Dr Ehsan Ghani said that according to initial reports, the symptoms of Omicron was of flu, but it is to be noted that the virus badly affected the lungs.

The DHO stressed the need for the citizens to complete their doses who had contracted one dose.

Meanwhile, District Surveillance Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed said that the vaccine was mandatory for those above 12 years of age and safe for pregnant and other disease affected people.

