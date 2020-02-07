UrduPoint.com
Citizens Urged To Practice Best Hygiene Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:49 PM

Citizens urged to practice best hygiene against coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Senior virologist, Dr. Muhammad Rashid has urged the citizens to protect themselves against any possibility of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the country.

Addressing a public awareness seminar on "Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) and Preventive Strategies" held at Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), Friday, he said this was extremely important as World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak of new coronavirus a global health emergency.

"In view of the situation unfolding fast WHO has already declared the outbreak of the coronavirus a global emergency," said Dr. Rashid a senior researcher and expert in virology.

Mentioning that cases are being reported from countries other than China itself, he said citizens in general must practice the best hygiene.

"Foremost is washing hands frequently and thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available," said the virologist.

The event was jointly arranged by Dr. Panjwani Center and Virtual education Project Pakistan (VEPP) with an objective to raise public awareness about an extremely pertinent health related challenge, world is currently faced with.

Dr. Muhammad Rashid, senior research officer at the National Institute of Virology that works under the Dr. Panjwani Center, University of Karachi mentioned that more than 30,000 people are registered to have been infected from the virus in China, while more than 600 people, mainly aged people and those with compromised immunity have died of it.

The researcher reiterated that citizens must not only be sensitized regarding the severity of coronavirus but also be educated about preventive measures that could protect them against the deadly virus.

He said that 2019 novel coronavirus is one of the kinds of viruses that cause viral pneumonia, with symptoms including cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

"In rare cases, it can lead to severe respiratory problems, kidney failure or death," he said.

Later responding to public queries, he said any person who may have travelled to Wuhan - China, within 14 days and also registered persistence of the above mentioned symptoms, he or she or those around them must contact their health care provider.

"Citizens in general and otherwise too need to cover their mouth while coughing and sneezing while paper napkin used during sneeze must be necessarily thrown in the trash," said the speaker.

Those inflicted with flu or cold/cough were further advised to avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, preferably staying at home and avoiding unnecessary contact with others.

Mentioning that diagnostic test for confirmation of coronavirus infections was not being performed at any of the pathological laboratories across the country, he said prevention is the best available option.

