City to have The Diabetes Centre (TDC) branch

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A branch of The Diabetes Centre (TDC) Islamabad will be established in the city to provide state-of-the-art facilities to diabetic patients from diagnosis to its ultimate treatment.

This was stated by TDC Islamabad Administrator Dr Khizar Parvaiz while talking to Imran Mehmood Sheikh, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Wednesday.

Dr Khizar explained in detail the performance, services and future expansion programme of TDC as diabetes was increasing at a much faster rate. He termed it as deadlier diseases as compared to Covid-19 and said that lukewarm attitudes towards this disease at an early stage create serious complications. He said that early detection of the disease was imperative to save patients from serious complications. He said that currently 64% patients were treated free of cost from Zakat, however they intend to increase these numbers to 70%. He particularly mentioned a section of "Diabetic Foot" and said that foot ulcer turns into Gangrene necessitating amputation in serious cases. He said that the section had so far saved more than 2500 patients from amputation.

He further said that a branch of TDC had been established in Muzaffarabad while more branches were being established in Lahore and Sahiwal where land had already been acquired.

"On the same pattern, Faisalabad centre would be constructed", he said and hoped that the local business community would generously donate for this noble cause.

Imran Mehmood Sheikh assured that a delegation of FCCI headed by its President Atif Munir Sheikh would visit Islamabad to review the operation of TDC Islamabad in addition to discuss its expansion and outreach programmes.

He said the majority of low income groups was suffering from this disease but late diagnosis damages their eyesight, kidney, heart and other vital parts of the body. He said that TDC must establish its fully equipped branch in Faisalabad on the pattern of Lahore to offer latest facilities to the diabetic patients.

Imran Mehmood particularly mentioned the philanthropic work of local business community and said that they were always contributing a major role in the social welfare projects. He was optimistic that FCCI members would also take part in the early construction of diabetic centre in Faisalabad.

He advised the TDC delegation to remain in touch with Dr. Habib Aslam Gabba to finalize arrangements for the proposed awareness session and free medical camp for the diabetic patient in FCCI.

Dr Habib Aslam Gabba of FCCI and Abbas Bilgrami Chief consultant TDC were also present duringthe meeting.