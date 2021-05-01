UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police Crackdown On Violators Of Corona SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 02:42 PM

City Traffic Police crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs

City Traffic Police Peshawar cracks down on violators of Corona SOPs and imposed fines on over 29,370 people last month for violating Corona SOPs, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat told media men here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar cracks down on violators of Corona SOPs and imposed fines on over 29,370 people last month for violating Corona SOPs, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat told media men here on Saturday.

He informed the media that the operations were carried out on the instructions of Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and Chief Capital City Police Abbas Ahsan.

He said that the District Administration and City Traffic Police Peshawar are jointly cracking down on violators of Corona SOPs.

The use of masks in public transport and bases is being ensured while distribution of masks among the citizens is also underway, said Chief Traffic Officer.

He said that traffic wardens should implement Corona SOPs themselves and make others bound by it. Ensure social distance including use of masks and sanitizers, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Traffic Media

Recent Stories

China begins construction of third 054A frigate fo ..

6 minutes ago

FO expresses disappointment over European parliame ..

14 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan accuses Tajikistan of breaking ceasefir ..

5 minutes ago

Domestic workers alarmed by compulsory Hong Kong v ..

5 minutes ago

NIH detects two new COVID-19 variants

5 minutes ago

Chief Organizer PTI pays glowing tribute to hardwo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.