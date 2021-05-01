City Traffic Police crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs

City Traffic Police Peshawar cracks down on violators of Corona SOPs and imposed fines on over 29,370 people last month for violating Corona SOPs, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat told media men here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar cracks down on violators of Corona SOPs and imposed fines on over 29,370 people last month for violating Corona SOPs, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat told media men here on Saturday.

He informed the media that the operations were carried out on the instructions of Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and Chief Capital City Police Abbas Ahsan.

He said that the District Administration and City Traffic Police Peshawar are jointly cracking down on violators of Corona SOPs.

The use of masks in public transport and bases is being ensured while distribution of masks among the citizens is also underway, said Chief Traffic Officer.

He said that traffic wardens should implement Corona SOPs themselves and make others bound by it. Ensure social distance including use of masks and sanitizers, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said.