PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Civil Defence KP Director Fahad Ikram Qazi here Tuesday said survey has been started in lockdown areas to identify people problems and take cogent measures for its resolution.

He directed all the officials and volunteers to spread awareness messages at union councils and house to house level to prevent masses against corona pandemic, said an official statement here.

He said that volunteers were activated across the province against coronavirus.

He said every person at village level would be provided necessary information against the pandemic so the people could be stopped from visiting crowded places.

He said volunteers would go to lockdown areas for providing relief to people.