Civil hospital Bahawalpur providing health treatment to 3,000 patients daily

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):The Civil Hospital Bahawalpur has been providing facility of medical treatment to around 3,000 patients on daily basis, said Medical Superintendent.

Talking to journalists here, Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf, the Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital Bahawalpur said that on the special direction of Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar, all available medical facilities were being provided to the patients visiting the hospital.

He said "Thousands of patients visit and are brought at the hospital where they are provided with medical treatment free of cost".

He said that the hospital had also been providing medical facilities including ultra sound, CT scan, blood bank, X-rays, ECG and others.