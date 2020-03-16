Civil Hospital dedicated to coronavirus patients, IUB hostels to become quarantine centers

Civil Hospital Bahawalpur has been dedicatedly reserved for coronavirus patients while all the other patients of the hospital are being shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Civil Hospital Bahawalpur has been dedicatedly reserved for coronavirus patients while all the other patients of the hospital are being shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. According to the official sources of the Health Department, the outdoor and indoor sections of the hospital have been closed while the hospital will treat patients of Coronavirus only and all the necessary arrangements are being done in this regard.

The six hostels of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have also been turned into quarantine centers for people who have traveled abroad in recent days.

The people belonging to Bahawalpur and adjoining areas who have traveled from abroad lately and can potentially carry coronavirus will be kept under observation at university hostels for two weeks.