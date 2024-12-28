Civil Hospital Treated 83,000 Patients, Admitted 2,670 In Current Month
Medical Superintendent (MS) of Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr Mir Noorullah Khan Musakhail on Saturday said that over 83,000 patients were treated at the OPD of Civil Hospital Quetta and 2,670 patients being admitted during the current month
He said that the hospital also conducted 986 operations, 2,600 X-rays, 4,303 ultrasounds, 465 CT scans, 605 echocardiograms, 18 angiographies, and 118 endoscopies during this month.
Dr Noorullah said that the general surgeons, neurosurgeons, physicians, orthopedic surgeons, ENT surgeons, maxillofacial surgeons, pediatric surgeons, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, paramedical staff, and other supporting staff at Civil Hospital Quetta are performing their duties regularly in three shifts according to their schedules.
He said that in line with the vision of the Minister of Health Balochistan, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, no stone will be left unturned in providing quality healthcare services to the public.
Currently, Civil Hospital Quetta is providing free treatment and medical facilities to patients beyond its capacity.
Dr. Noorullah Musakhail said the hospital has providing several facilities to the patients visiting the hospital.
