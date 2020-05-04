Civil Judge tested COVID-19 positive in Hyderabad

A Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined at his residence here the other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :A Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined at his residence here the other day.

According to report, 11th Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate Hyderabad, Rehan Abdul Hadi was tested positive for coronavirus and has been isolated at his official residence for further treatment.

The samples of Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate Rehan Abdul Hadi were sent to private hospital's laboratory from Sindh Government Kohsar Hospital Hyderabad on May 2 which had tested positive.