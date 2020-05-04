UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Judge Tested COVID-19 Positive In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:28 PM

Civil Judge tested COVID-19 positive in Hyderabad

A Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined at his residence here the other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :A Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined at his residence here the other day.

According to report, 11th Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate Hyderabad, Rehan Abdul Hadi was tested positive for coronavirus and has been isolated at his official residence for further treatment.

The samples of Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate Rehan Abdul Hadi were sent to private hospital's laboratory from Sindh Government Kohsar Hospital Hyderabad on May 2 which had tested positive.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin to Hold Meeting on COVID-19 Response Measure ..

50 seconds ago

Three new COVID-19 cases reported from Bajaur

51 seconds ago

Mladic appeal at The Hague pushed back to June

53 seconds ago

Virus forces cancellation of Japan sumo tournament ..

55 seconds ago

Germany Not Planning to Respond to US Sanctions on ..

8 minutes ago

Another victim of COVID-19 dies

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.