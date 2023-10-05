Open Menu

Cleft Lip, Palate Patients' Free Medical Camp On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 11:18 PM

A free medical camp will be held here on Friday to treat cleft lip and palate patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) A free medical camp will be held here on Friday to treat cleft lip and palate patients.

The medical camp was being arranged by the Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLAPA).  

According to the Association’s senior member Farhat Akhtar Rehman, an ICLAPA team of surgeons will treat and operate on the affected children.

The parents of the affected children could contact Farhat on phone numbers 03335157676 and 0300-5192490 to get treatment.

The association has been providing free medical facilities to poor families since 2004 with the support of families, friends, and philanthropists. 

 

The ICLAPA is a group of volunteers, which relied on donors to bring hope and happiness into the lives of people, for whom it was financially difficult to give treatment to their children.

