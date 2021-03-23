Clock Tower illuminated red to mark World TB Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration in collaboration with District Health Authority (DHA) has illuminated Faisalabad's famous Clock Tower in red color to mark World Tuberculosis Day and express solidarity with the people suffering from TB disease

In this connection, a simple symbolic ceremony was also held to create awareness about the disease and draw attention to the potential of its disastrous socioeconomic consequences on developing countries.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali attended the ceremony as chief guests while Provincial Coordinator TB Control Program Dr Saeed Akhtar, CEO Health Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, District TB Coordinator Dr Asif Shehzad, Senior Advisor Dr Asif Mehmood, District Coordinator Anti-Infectious Diseases Dr Zulqarnain and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner said, "TB is a treatable disease for which it is very important to have a good diet and spend life in a healthy environment."He said that government was utilizing all available resources to provide maximum treatment facilities TB patients including free diagnosis, treatment and medicines while awareness was also being created among the general public so that they could save them from this disease.

Deputy Commissioner said that if TB was not diagnosed and treated in time, it can be dangerous, so if symptoms appear, the patient should go to the nearest hospital immediately. He directed the concerned public health experts to take steps to prevent TB.