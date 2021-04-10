UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Closing Of Shops, Bus Terminals Strictly Comply Due To Third Wave Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 01:04 PM

Closing of shops, bus terminals strictly comply due to third wave of COVID-19

On the directives of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the traders and transport association Saturday strictly comply closing of shops and bus terminals in metropolis and other parts of the province due to third wave of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directives of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the traders and transport association Saturday strictly comply closing of shops and bus terminals in metropolis and other parts of the province due to third wave of COVID-19.

All the shops and markets were closed in the provincial metropolis to restrain public activities in order to tackle with ever rising infection cases of Coronavirus.

The district administration strictly taken the task by following the decision of the provincial government shutting down all the markets and shops and bus terminals on Saturday and Sunday apart from allowing the shops of medicines, food, vegetable, tandoor, dairy, bakeries, poultry, mechanics etc.

To comply with the decision of the provincial government, the officials of the district administration conducted raids on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Khalid Mehmood along with the officials of police taken on the spot decision by sealing shops and markets and imposed fine.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Fine Sunday Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ireland’s two-match T20Is series against Pakista ..

8 minutes ago

900 maund wheat confiscated over smuggling attempt ..

8 minutes ago

Two dead whales wash up on Bangladesh beach

8 minutes ago

Low-income countries received just 0.2 per cent of ..

8 minutes ago

" Human Rights Awareness " project to be complete ..

8 minutes ago

Nine arrested for displaying weapons in Daska

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.