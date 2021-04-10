Closing of shops, bus terminals strictly comply due to third wave of COVID-19

On the directives of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the traders and transport association Saturday strictly comply closing of shops and bus terminals in metropolis and other parts of the province due to third wave of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directives of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the traders and transport association Saturday strictly comply closing of shops and bus terminals in metropolis and other parts of the province due to third wave of COVID-19.

All the shops and markets were closed in the provincial metropolis to restrain public activities in order to tackle with ever rising infection cases of Coronavirus.

The district administration strictly taken the task by following the decision of the provincial government shutting down all the markets and shops and bus terminals on Saturday and Sunday apart from allowing the shops of medicines, food, vegetable, tandoor, dairy, bakeries, poultry, mechanics etc.

To comply with the decision of the provincial government, the officials of the district administration conducted raids on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Khalid Mehmood along with the officials of police taken on the spot decision by sealing shops and markets and imposed fine.