Club Med to require vaccine or negative Covid tests

Club Med will require guests to be vaccinated or show a negative Covid test to visit its resorts around the world, the travel giant's chief said Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Club Med will require guests to be vaccinated or show a negative Covid test to visit its resorts around the world, the travel giant's chief said Friday.

Owned by China's Fosun company, France-based Club Med had to close all of its 65 facilities around the world last year before gradually reopening them as conditions allowed.

"There is a desire to go on holiday today.

Families were locked up for a year and our responsibility is to make sure they come in the safest conditions," chief executive Henri Giscard d'Estaing told RMC radio.

People will have to show a negative Covid test to be guests at a resort, unless they can show they were vaccinated, Giscard d'Estaing said, noting that airlines were adopting similar measures.

The company is counting on a rebound this summer as vaccination programmes speed up and countries ease border restrictions.