CM Aide Lauded Timely Respond Of District Administration To Tackle Congo Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Chief Minister Advisor on Health Maj-General (R) Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani lauded the prompt response of the Attock district administration to avert the spread of deadly Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in the district

He was presiding over a meeting on the state of health issues at Attock on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, Chief Executive District Health Authority Dr. Asad Ismail, District Health Officer Dr. Kashif Hussain, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Attock Dr. Jawad Ellahi, and other officials of the health department were also present on this occasion.

He was presiding over a meeting on the state of health issues at Attock on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, Chief Executive District Health Authority Dr. Asad Ismail, District Health Officer Dr. Kashif Hussain, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Attock Dr. Jawad Ellahi, and other officials of the health department were also present on this occasion.

The CM’s aide termed the imposition of a livestock emergency, imposing a ban on holding cattle mandis and movement of cattle in and out of the district, as dedicated and timely steps of the district administration to minimize the threat of further spread of the Congo virus in the district.

Briefing the CM’s aide, General Kiyani, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza has said that the district administration Attock acted on a war footing to take measures to deal with an influx of Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF)-imposed livestock emergencies across the district.

He informed me that two persons, among them a woman, died of CCHF in Hazro and Jand, respectively, while one suspect belonging to Fatehjang was declared negative. Mr. Raza added that a ban on holding three different cattle mandis, including Gondal in Tehsil Attock, Domel in Tehsil Jand, and Gali Jageer in Tehsil Fatehjang towns of the district, would not be allowed, besides a complete ban on inter-district and inter-provincial movement of cattle. 

APP/nsi/378

More Stories From Health