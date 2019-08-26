UrduPoint.com
CM Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign, Pledges To Wipe Out Polio Virus From KP

CM inaugurates anti-polio campaign, pledges to wipe out polio virus from KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Monday inaugurated anti-polio campaign in 29 districts of the province pledging to wipe out this crippling disease from the KPK utilizing all available resources for protection of children.

A total of 4.6 million children would be vaccinated during the campaign in Khyber Pakthunkhwa for which all arrangements were made by the KP government. A total of 16,000 fixed and mobile teams were constituted for administering oral polio drops to children across the province. It merits to mention here that polio virus has taken an alarming shape as 44 polio cases has been reported across the province this year.

The chief minister administered anti-polio drops to children at Police Services Hospital Peshawar.

Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai and senior officials of the health department were present on the occasion.

In a brief chat with media persons on the occasion, the chief minister appealed to the people to administer oral polio drops to their children under the age of the five as it involved the future of our young generation.

The chief minister urged the people to fully participate for the success of the drive and added that the negative propaganda campaign against polio vaccination would be abolished.

He said he was ready to remove the apprehensions of the people refusing to administer anti-polio drops to their kids.

"It is my earnest desire to make KP polio-free," he said, adding that the opponents of the government should avoid boycotting the polio campaign.

To a question, the chief minister said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should go first Tharparkar and Karachi and see the level of good governance there before criticizing our government.

To another question, he said peace in Afghanistan was vital for stability in Pakistan.

Peshawar would become trade centre after the opening of Torkhum Border 24/7 as announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The trade would get an upward boom in the near future between the two countries, he explained.

More Stories From Health

