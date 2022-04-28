A spokesman for the Sindh Chief Minister has rebutted a news telecast by a private news channel that there were only four ambulances in the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A spokesman for the Sindh Chief Minister has rebutted a news telecast by a private news channel that there were only four ambulances in the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

He said, 'JPMC has 14 ambulances, not 4.'He said that all these ambulances were functional and were at the disposal ofsevering the humanity.