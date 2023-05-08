UrduPoint.com

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Can Improve Fatigue After Covid-19: Study

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Cognitive behavioural therapy can improve fatigue after Covid-19: Study

People with post-viral fatigue after suffering from Covid-19 can benefit from cognitive behavioural therapy, resulting in less fatigue and concentration problems, suggests a study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :People with post-viral fatigue after suffering from Covid-19 can benefit from cognitive behavioural therapy, resulting in less fatigue and concentration problems, suggests a study.

After a Covid infection, a substantial number of patients report persisting symptoms. This is often known as long-Covid or Post-Covid Syndrome and the most common symptom is severe and debilitating fatigue.

The study, led by a team from University Medical Center (UMC) Amsterdam and Radboud in the Netherlands found that after behavioural therapy, Covid patients not only had less symptoms but also functioned better both physically and socially.

The improvements persisted even after six months, said lead researcher, Hans Knoop, Professor of Medical Psychology at Amsterdam UMC. The findings are published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

In the study, patients who received cognitive behavioural therapy were compared with patients who received care as usual. Normal care often consisted of supervision by their general practitioner or specialist, physiotherapy and/or occupational therapy.

Cognitive behavioural therapy for patients with persistent fatigue after Covid-19 focused on reducing fatigue by dealing with the symptoms differently, Medical Daily reported.

"Together with patients, we looked, for example, at how they can improve their sleep-wake rhythm. We also helped them become more active again with small, safe steps. For example, by going for short walks," Knoop said.

Cognitive behavioural therapy showed clear results for these patients. Most participants experienced significantly less fatigue and improved concentration after treatment.

They also made significant progress socially and physically. The results also proved to be stable over time. After six months, the differences, compared with those received regular care, were still present.

"Cognitive behavioural therapy also appears to be a safe treatment. Our research shows that the symptoms did not worsen, and new symptoms arose less often," Knoop noted.

The researchers emphasise that the fact that behavioural therapy can help does not mean that the cause of the symptoms is psychological. Furthermore, not everyone benefits from behavioural therapy.

It is therefore very important to continue to search for other effective treatments and the physical causes of the post-Covid syndrome, the team said.

Related Topics

Amsterdam Progress Lead Netherlands From

Recent Stories

IHC adjourns appeal against acquittal of 82 PTI ac ..

IHC adjourns appeal against acquittal of 82 PTI activists

14 seconds ago
 Excise department takes action against 160 vehicle ..

Excise department takes action against 160 vehicles for violation

15 seconds ago
 E registration system in Pindi district soon: DC

E registration system in Pindi district soon: DC

3 minutes ago
 Man killed his elder brother

Man killed his elder brother

17 seconds ago
 ECC approves fixation of maximum retail prices of ..

ECC approves fixation of maximum retail prices of 4 new cardiac stents

3 minutes ago
 Sindh expressed confidence on PPP in LG elections: ..

Sindh expressed confidence on PPP in LG elections: Sharjeel Memon

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.