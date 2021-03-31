Collective efforts sole way to fight COVID-19 third wave: Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday warned of taking strict measures if public failed to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid gathering as following SOPs was imperative to prevent the rise during the third wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday warned of taking strict measures if public failed to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid gathering as following SOPs was imperative to prevent the rise during the third wave of COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that collective efforts are needed to tackle the issue of second wave of COVID-19.

She stressed the importance of taking the vaccine as it is the only way to fight the pandemic, adding that the virus is rapidly spreading in the country which requires proactive preventive measures to limit its spread.

She described the current wave of the virus is "more dangerous" than the previous. COVID-19 cases have spiked sharply in the country's largest province during last few weeks.

She said the provincial government has also reimposed restrictions in order to contain the spread of coronavirus and enforced smart lockdowns in various cities, while educational institutes in seven cities have been closed.

She said there would no compromise on the safety of people and that it is a top priority for the government to ensure that the lives of the people are secured.

She said that the government is aware of the problems faced by traders, but asked them to prioritize people's lives as these measures were necessary, adding, shop owners and traders should strictly follow the SOPs as violation of SOPs would not be tolerated.

Responding to a query, she said Pakistan would receive seven million doses of coronavirus vaccine till April.

She assured that there was no dearth of jabs in the country and around 126 centres for vaccine have enough doses for citizens.

There will be no shortage of vaccines in Punjab or anywhere in the country as vaccine stock availability is reviewed every day and data of the usage and consumption of COVID-19 vaccine comes on daily basis, she added.

She urged public not to heed the propaganda on vaccine and bring elders in vaccine centres without any hesitation.

She advised that eligible people should register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, adding, public participation is the only way to prevent corona infection from spreading further.

To keep our state safe in this manner, it is necessary to effectively adhere to the new guidelines with laying emphasis on vaccination, she concluded.