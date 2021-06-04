UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collective Prayer Offered For Late Dr Inayatullah At KTH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:04 PM

Collective prayer offered for late Dr Inayatullah at KTH

A collective prayer was offered for the departed soul of ENT Professor Dr. Inayatullah in the auditorium of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :A collective prayer was offered for the departed soul of ENT Professor Dr. Inayatullah in the auditorium of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), here on Friday.

The Chairman board of Governors Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar, Dean Khyber Medical College Prof. Dr. Mahmood Aurangzeb, Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Prof. Dr. Rohul Muqeem, Prof. Dr. Zakirullah and doctors, nurses from all departments, technicians, administration and hospital staffs attended the prayer.

The speakers termed the death of Dr.

Inayatullah Khan as a tragedy and said that Dr. Inayatullah Khan was a man of humble nature, professional and sincere.

The speakers said the sudden sad demise of Dr. Inayatullah was an irreparable loss to the medical community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chairman Board of Governors solidarity with the bereaved family and assured them whenever they need any assistance, they can feel free to contact the hospital management.

At the end, a prayer was offered for Dr. Inayatullah for granting him a high place in Heaven.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Man Afridi Prayer Family All From Sad

Recent Stories

Those who used to claim themselves as democratic a ..

19 minutes ago

Huawei launches a new range of “Super Device” ..

26 minutes ago

Four killed, seven injured in accident

3 seconds ago

Property dispute claims 6 lives, injures two

4 seconds ago

11 arrested over wheelie, rash driving

6 seconds ago

Russian Tennis Federation Aware of Sizikova's Dete ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.