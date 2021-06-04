Collective prayer offered for late Dr Inayatullah at KTH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :A collective prayer was offered for the departed soul of ENT Professor Dr. Inayatullah in the auditorium of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), here on Friday.

The Chairman board of Governors Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar, Dean Khyber Medical College Prof. Dr. Mahmood Aurangzeb, Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Prof. Dr. Rohul Muqeem, Prof. Dr. Zakirullah and doctors, nurses from all departments, technicians, administration and hospital staffs attended the prayer.

The speakers termed the death of Dr.

Inayatullah Khan as a tragedy and said that Dr. Inayatullah Khan was a man of humble nature, professional and sincere.

The speakers said the sudden sad demise of Dr. Inayatullah was an irreparable loss to the medical community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chairman Board of Governors solidarity with the bereaved family and assured them whenever they need any assistance, they can feel free to contact the hospital management.

At the end, a prayer was offered for Dr. Inayatullah for granting him a high place in Heaven.