UrduPoint.com

College, School Closed In Khyber Due To COVID Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 02:32 PM

College, school closed in Khyber due to COVID cases

Deputy Commissioner Khyber has ordered closure of educational institutes of Khyber district for one week with immediate effect due to increase in COVID-19 positive ratio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber has ordered closure of educational institutes of Khyber district for one week with immediate effect due to increase in COVID-19 positive ratio.

The educational institutes to remain closed for one week included Government Technical College Bara and Government Girls High school Walikhel Qambar Khel Bara.

The order notified that those who tested positive should be quarantined at homes while the area police were also directed to ensure restriction of movement from the the said localities.

It was also directed that at the time of reopening of the said institutions, only vaccinated faculty members, auxiliary staff and students would be allowed to come.

Related Topics

Police From Government

Recent Stories

Electric vehicles potential lifeline for Australia ..

Electric vehicles potential lifeline for Australian manufacturing industry: repo ..

1 minute ago
 PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta

PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta

1 minute ago
 Mongolia logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Iran Interested in Joint Space Projects With Russi ..

Iran Interested in Joint Space Projects With Russia - Ambassador to Tehran

1 minute ago
 Tourism group TUI books big loss but guests return ..

Tourism group TUI books big loss but guests return

9 minutes ago
 Malaysia registers lower unemployment rate of 4.2 ..

Malaysia registers lower unemployment rate of 4.2 pct in December

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>