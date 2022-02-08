College, school closed in Khyber due to COVID cases

Deputy Commissioner Khyber has ordered closure of educational institutes of Khyber district for one week with immediate effect due to increase in COVID-19 positive ratio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber has ordered closure of educational institutes of Khyber district for one week with immediate effect due to increase in COVID-19 positive ratio.

The educational institutes to remain closed for one week included Government Technical College Bara and Government Girls High school Walikhel Qambar Khel Bara.

The order notified that those who tested positive should be quarantined at homes while the area police were also directed to ensure restriction of movement from the the said localities.

It was also directed that at the time of reopening of the said institutions, only vaccinated faculty members, auxiliary staff and students would be allowed to come.