UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Receives New Batch Of Sinovac Vaccines Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:33 PM

Colombia receives new batch of Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19

A new batch of vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac arrived at the El Dorado airport here in Colombian capital on Sunday to help keep the country's National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 on track

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A new batch of vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac arrived at the El Dorado airport here in Colombian capital on Sunday to help keep the country's National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 on track.

The Sinovac doses will be used to continue vaccinating healthcare workers and people aged above 70 in the country.

Victor Munoz, director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency, confirmed the arrival of the shipment via Twitter, saying most of it will be used to apply second doses.

The Colombian government, which plans to vaccinate more than 35 million people in 2021, announced a total of 3,041,349 doses had been applied as of this weekend.

Currently, Colombia is undergoing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, with a total of 2,536,198 people testing positive for the virus since the onset of the outbreak here and 65,889 deaths from the disease, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health.

Related Topics

China Twitter Company El Dorado Colombia Sunday From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Rights activist IA Rehman passes away

22 minutes ago

Vivo X60 Pro: The Smartphone Is a Complete Package ..

29 minutes ago

Dr. Mazari condoles demise of I.A.Rehman

44 seconds ago

IGP directs police to serve masses with honesty, d ..

46 seconds ago

Parliamentary Sec for HR condoles death of I. A. R ..

47 seconds ago

SC dismisses WAPDA employees' pleas seeking allowa ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.