Colombia reports 15,909 new COVID-19 cases

BOGOTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Colombia registered 15,909 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 2,893,655, the ministry of health and social protection said Sunday.

The country also reported 485 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 74,700, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, a total of 5,112,694 doses of vaccine have been applied in the South American country, and 1,700,471 people have received a second jab.