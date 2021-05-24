Colombia reports 496 more COVID-19 deaths

Colombia reported 496 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 84,724, the country's ministry of health and social protection said Sunday

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Colombia reported 496 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 84,724, the country's ministry of health and social protection said Sunday.

The ministry said 21,669 new infections were reported, bringing the national tally to 3,232,456.

A total of 8,235,482 doses of vaccines have been administered in the South American country, with 3,109,420 people fully inoculated.