Colombia reports 596 new COVID-19 deaths

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Colombia reported 596 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 98,156, the country's ministry of health and social protection said Thursday.

The ministry said 29,945 new infections were reported, bringing the national tally to 3,859,824.

So far, a total of 13,721,838 doses of vaccines have been administered in the South American country, with 4,155,151 people having been fully inoculated.