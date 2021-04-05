Colombia reports 9,022 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
Mon 05th April 2021

Colombia registered 9,022 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 2,446,219, the ministry of health and social protection said Sunday

The country also reported 162 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 64,094, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, a total of 2,381,049 citizens have been vaccinated in the South American country, and 391,193 people have already received the second jab.

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced on Sunday new restrictive measures for several cities where COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the occupancy of intensive care units is over 70 percent.

"The national government, headed by the Ministries of Health and the Interior ... has issued a series of recommendations to be implemented ... in order to reduce the risk of contagion," said Duque.

According to the president, the measures must be implemented by mayors and governors from Monday to April 19.

