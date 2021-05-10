(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOGOTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Colombia registered 17,222 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 3,002,758, the ministry of health and social protection said Sunday.

The country also reported 495 more deaths, raising the national count to 77,854, said the ministry.

A total of 6,246,196 doses of vaccine have been applied in the South American country, and 2,317,070 people have been fully inoculated.