UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 3 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:26 PM

Colombia's COVID-19 cases surpass 3 mln

Colombia registered 17,222 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 3,002,758, the ministry of health and social protection said Sunday

BOGOTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Colombia registered 17,222 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 3,002,758, the ministry of health and social protection said Sunday.

The country also reported 495 more deaths, raising the national count to 77,854, said the ministry.

A total of 6,246,196 doses of vaccine have been applied in the South American country, and 2,317,070 people have been fully inoculated.

Related Topics

Colombia Sunday

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

36 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.