Combat dengue on emergency basis in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Authority Dr Rashid Khan Wednesday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there is need to combat it on emergency basis.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign, he directed officials of the Health department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and only one patient was reported from Rawalpindi area while another who admitted in the Holy Family Hospital reported from the Federal capital area ,adding health department is on high alert to cope with any situation.

Dr Rashid called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

He directed the officials that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.