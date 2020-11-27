Commandant Bajaur Scouts kicks off anti-polio campaign

Commandant Bajaur Scout Salman Khalid on Friday officially launched the five-day anti-polio vaccination drive in Bajaur district to be started from November 30

The Commandant administered anti polio drops to a child under the age of five at the office of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Mohammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sirajud Din, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Zamin Khan, District Health Officer Dr Adnan, WHO representative Dr Walid, Dr Himayat and officials of line departments were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Commandant Bajaur Scout urged parents to cooperate with the government in this noble cause and get their children immunized against the crippling disease.

He also urged media to play its imperative role in creating awareness among masses and help make the drive successful.

ADC Zamin Khan speaking on the occasion directed the polio workers to ensure vaccination of each and every child during the five-day campaign to protect the coming generation from permanent disabilities.