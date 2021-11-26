UrduPoint.com

Commission To Propose EU To Halt Travel From Southern Africa Over COVID Variant -President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:54 PM

The European Commission will make a proposal to the European Union to stop air travel from the southern African region over the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

"The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529," von der Leyen tweeted.

