Commissioner advises citizens to adopt dengue precautionary measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt. (r) Saqib Zafar has advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures to protect them from dengue.

Talking to APP he said, 170 dengue patients including 53 brought from Federal capital were currently under medical treatment in Allied Hospitals of Rawalpindi city.

Saqib Zafar informed that proper arrangements for medical treatment of dengue patients were finalized in three allied hospital of the city in May this year.

Special wards were set up in Allied hospitals of the city, he said.

To a question he said 10 private hospitals were also providing medical treatment to the patients admitted with dengue fever. The Commissioner informed that a campaign was being run by the administration to create awareness on dengue.

He further said, the citizens should adopt precautionary measures also at their homes especially after monsoon rains. The district health authorities on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar were discharging their duties effectively but the citizens should also come forward and play a role to control dengue, he added.

The citizens should realize their duties to save them and their families from the dengue fever, he said adding, with the recent monsoon rains in the city, the peak season of the virus had already begun and precautionary measures at this stage are a must.

He urged the people to properly cover themselves from their wrists to collars and their ankles from mosquitoes. Saqib Zafar advised the citizens to use mosquito repellents and anti-mosquito coils. He said, sprays at homes are also necessary to destroy the breeding points of mosquitoes and to stop further prevalence of this disease.

He said, the department has been educating the citizens about precautionary measures in order to avoid dengue virus. Prevention is better than cure, he said adding that the dengue virus could be controlled by following precautionary measures and conducting anti-dengue sprays.

People should fully cover their bodies especially at dawn and dusk and do not let water accumulate anywhere so as larva could not breed around their houses, he added.

He said mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water. He said that dengue is a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years has become a major public health concern.