Commissioner Bahawalpur Visits BVH To Inquire After Health Of Train Accident Victims
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:37 PM
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal Friday visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital to inquire after the health of Tezgam train inferno victims
The commissioner was briefed that nine injured persons were brought to Bahawal Victoria Hospital, out of which seven were under treatment at Surgical Ward and two at Intensive Care Unit.
Help Desk has been set up at the hospital to provide information regarding train inferno victims.
The Commissioner directed the hospital administration to take special care of the injured.
He also instructed to provide accommodation and food to the attendants of the injured.