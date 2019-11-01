Commissioner Bahawalpur visits BVH to inquire after health of train accident victims

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal Friday visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital to inquire after the health of Tezgam train inferno victims

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal Friday visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital to inquire after the health of Tezgam train inferno victims. He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Prof Dr Javed Iqbal and Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman.

The commissioner was briefed that nine injured persons were brought to Bahawal Victoria Hospital, out of which seven were under treatment at Surgical Ward and two at Intensive Care Unit.

Help Desk has been set up at the hospital to provide information regarding train inferno victims.

The Commissioner directed the hospital administration to take special care of the injured.

He also instructed to provide accommodation and food to the attendants of the injured.