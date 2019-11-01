UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Bahawalpur Visits BVH To Inquire After Health Of Train Accident Victims

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:37 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur visits BVH to inquire after health of train accident victims

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal Friday visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital to inquire after the health of Tezgam train inferno victims

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal Friday visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital to inquire after the health of Tezgam train inferno victims. He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Prof Dr Javed Iqbal and Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman.

The commissioner was briefed that nine injured persons were brought to Bahawal Victoria Hospital, out of which seven were under treatment at Surgical Ward and two at Intensive Care Unit.

Help Desk has been set up at the hospital to provide information regarding train inferno victims.

The Commissioner directed the hospital administration to take special care of the injured.

He also instructed to provide accommodation and food to the attendants of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Victoria Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Bangladesh face-off in two-match ODI seri ..

8 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Two Type-054 A/P Warship ..

19 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Lahore takes action against 29 ..

3 minutes ago

Security beefed up in city Lahore

3 minutes ago

Business community invited to set up industrial un ..

3 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 567 cases in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.