Commissioner calls for collective efforts to eliminate polio virus

The war against polio is not the responsibility of any single institution but it is a joint responsibility of all of us, which require prompt and integrated steps to clean the society from polio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The war against polio is not the responsibility of any single institution but it is a joint responsibility of all of us, which require prompt and integrated steps to clean the society from polio.

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said this while presiding over a meeting of the divisional task force on polio eradication.

Addressing the meeting Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that the appearance of polio case in Naushehro Feroze was a state of concern while another polio case was reported in Shaheed Benazirabad previous year.

He said that the monitoring of polio teams should ensure that no child is left without polio vaccination. He said that polio teams and monitoring officials shall show 100% performance or in case of any deficiency, strict legal action would be taken.

The commissioner added that in both cases of polio, evidence were received that these children were vaccinated against polio but despite that they were infected, which is state of anxiety.

He said that after necessary investigation the report shall be sent relevant DHO and ensure that polio teams during campaign against polio have reported accurate statistics of child immunization work.

The commissioner said that the divisional and district administration was fully cooperating with the Department of Health to eliminate polio and protect children from the disease.

He said that parents refusing to vaccinate their children shall be ensured for their motivation for vaccination against polio. On the occasion Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr Alam Azad said that the national campaign against polio is commencing in Shaheed Benazirabad Division from 16 March to 22 March 2020 during which more than 11,14,000 children of the division would be vaccinated against polio.

He said that for this purpose 2816 teams are formed while their training and other necessary arrangements are being completed. He said that due to a child diagnosed with the polio virus in Union Council Chaheyon Tehsil Bhiria District Naushehro Feroze, a full-fledged anti Polio campaign is required to be run throughout the division.

The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Dabrar Ahmed Jaffar, Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Capt [r] Bilal Shahid Rao, Additional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Divisional Coordinator World Health Organization Dr Alam Azad, District Health Officers of all the three districts, representatives of PPHI, HIS, Focal Person Nstop, polio, EPI and surveillance attended the meeting.