Commissioner chairs divisional Polio task force

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar Wednesday presided over a meeting of the divisional Polio Task Force at his office and reviewed the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign scheduled to be started from September 20 in the Sukkur division.

The commissioner directed all the deputy commissioners and health officers of the division to put in all efforts to administrate the polio drops to the children of upto five year of age. He also directed the health officers to re-strengthen their strategies and to focus on routine immunization. He also urged upon them to ensure the monitoring system besides activating the district and taluka control rooms in order make the anti-polio campaign successful. He said that action will be taken against the officers if found negligence in Polio Campaign.

Mahesar directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), District Health Officers (DHOs), focal Persons, WHO and UNICEF, Rotary representatives to monitor the campaign in their respective districts.

He also emphasized that officers should visit each and every Union council and arrange meetings with local people to fully participate in this national cause. He also directed to implement all the decisions taken in meetings.

The commissioner said that collective efforts were required for the success of the anti-polio campaign, adding that all the line departments must also cooperate with the health department. The Commissioner stressed the need to make effective measures for the immunization campaign all over the division, on the occasion the Director Health, Dr Agha Samiullah Pathan, briefed the meeting about the arrangements and target of the campaign.

The anti-polio staff would also remain present at the fixed and transit points of the districts, he maintained. Commissioner also directed to the concerned authorities and staff to focus on the parents refusing the administration of anti-polio vaccine to their children.