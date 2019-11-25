UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner, DIG Visit Free Eye Camp Organized By Lion's Club

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:56 PM

Commissioner, DIG visit free eye camp organized by Lion's Club

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch and Deputy Inspector General of Police Naeem Ahmed Shaikh Monday visited free eye camp organized here at Police ground by Lion's Club and reviewed arrangements made for providing free treatment and surgery facilities to the patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch and Deputy Inspector General of Police Naeem Ahmed Shaikh Monday visited free eye camp organized here at Police ground by Lion's Club and reviewed arrangements made for providing free treatment and surgery facilities to the patients.

The commissioner said in eye camps people belonging to lower and middle class were being provided free of cost treatment and surgery facilities including lenses and spectacles.

While paying tributes to the Lion's Club and the Police for organizing free eye camp, the commissioner said such camps should also be organized in other cities of the province so that lower and middle class people could be provided free of cost treatment.

The Lion's Club is organizing free eye camp annually in which thousands of patients are being provided free of cost treatment, surgeries and lenses, the organizers briefed the Commissioner and said that food was also served to the patients in the camp.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pliskova hires Venezuelan coach Vallverdu

5 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Lauds Latvia's Commitment to NATO Afte ..

5 minutes ago

Zelenskyy's Plan for Direct Donbas Talks With Puti ..

5 minutes ago

US, EU 'owe half the cost' of repairing climate da ..

5 minutes ago

OGDCL to start drilling for Shale gas next month

10 minutes ago

Test held for teachers appointments cancelled

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.