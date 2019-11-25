The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch and Deputy Inspector General of Police Naeem Ahmed Shaikh Monday visited free eye camp organized here at Police ground by Lion's Club and reviewed arrangements made for providing free treatment and surgery facilities to the patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch and Deputy Inspector General of Police Naeem Ahmed Shaikh Monday visited free eye camp organized here at Police ground by Lion's Club and reviewed arrangements made for providing free treatment and surgery facilities to the patients.

The commissioner said in eye camps people belonging to lower and middle class were being provided free of cost treatment and surgery facilities including lenses and spectacles.

While paying tributes to the Lion's Club and the Police for organizing free eye camp, the commissioner said such camps should also be organized in other cities of the province so that lower and middle class people could be provided free of cost treatment.

The Lion's Club is organizing free eye camp annually in which thousands of patients are being provided free of cost treatment, surgeries and lenses, the organizers briefed the Commissioner and said that food was also served to the patients in the camp.