Commissioner directs to change mobile health vans into fever and cough clinics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioner and health authorities of all four districts to change the mobile health vans into fever and dry cough clinics and send it in field with schedule so that the basic symptoms of coronavirus can be cured adding that vans team to be included specialist doctors and medical staff who would also assist in the search and treatment of coronavirus suspects.

She was presiding over a review meeting of anti-coronavirus arrangements and other administrative activities. In meeting DC's of all four district and health department's officer were present. Commissioner directed the screening of the Tableeghi Jamat members to be completed and also quarantine the suspects so that the spread of coronavirus could be control.

She urged lockdown to be made more tighten and to deal strictly with the violators.

Commissioner also emphasized that the public should be aware of the benefits of staying at homes and promoting awareness-raising measures to prevent coronavirus from becoming a national tragedy. She said that the persons have travel history should be traced and tested in every case and also directed to be prepare complete and certified lists of screened, suspected and confirmed patients so that it could be helpful in caring of their relatives.

She also emphasized the need for compiling a list of affected of lockdown and seek the services of the philanthropists to provide food items to the deserving.

At meeting, commissioner directed the forest department to be continue clean and green campaign effectively and also the administration should continue to cooperate with them. Later on, the deputy commissioners briefed the corona arrangements, screening and details of the supply chain in respective districts.