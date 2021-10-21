Commissioner directs to ensure life saving drugs at BHUs

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed has directed local health authority to ensure provision of life saving drugs at basic health units (BHUs).

He said this during a surprise visit to basic health unit, Sikindar Abad here Thursday.The DC Amir Karim Khan was accompanied by the commissioner, Dr.Irshad Ahmed.

The Commissioner said the government was putting special focus on provision of major health facilities to help out natives at the said health centres.

He said they were adopting measures to ensure availability of medics at all health centres of the district and vowed providing good incentives to the doctors contributing at rural places.

Irshad Ahmed also reviewed corona vaccination counter, gynecological ward at the centre and checked medicines' quality which were shelved at the store.

He directed further to improve cleanliness and extend health facilities to treat patients timely with the required standard into the health unit. DC Amir Karim Khan was present on the occasion.