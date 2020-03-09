Commissioner for all necessary steps to be taken to deal with corona virus

The Commissioner has directed the deputy commissioners of four districts to ensure the screening of all passengers coming from corona virus affected countries

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Commissioner has directed the deputy commissioners of four districts to ensure the screening of all passengers coming from corona virus affected countries.

She was addressing a pre-arranged review meeting to deal with the Corona Virus. In meeting ADC Syed Shahbaz Naqvi, DC's of four districts, Director Health Dr. Rana Abdullah, DHO Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi and others concerned officers were present.

The commissioner directed the DCs to make sure the availability of Masks and gloves at the Medical stores, adding, FIR should be filed against the owners of medical stores in case of selling medicines on high prices.

She also directed to set up isolation centers outside the cities in all four districts.

Other essential supplies, including ventilators and masks should be available in hospitals.

She directed the health department to form special teams of doctors and Para-medical staff to deal with the Corona virus round the clock. The private hospitals were also directed to take steps to allocate wards for the patients of corona virus.

She also directed to launch a campaign on social, print and electronic media to raise awareness of the corona virus and conduct banner, panaflex for the awareness about precautionary measures regarding corona virus across the division. In meeting Director Health services gave briefing regarding the corona virus to the participants.