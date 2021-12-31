Commissioner for expediting corona vaccination campaign

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud to expedite corona vaccination campaign and achieve the targets as directed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud to expedite corona vaccination campaign and achieve the targets as directed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

District Health Officer (DHO) Peshawar Alamgir Khan, Secretary RTA Peshawar Tariq Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq, DMSs of all major hospitals and satellite centers of Peshawar attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that the ongoing corona vaccination campaign in Peshawar district would be further intensified by utilizing services of more staff.

In addition to the regular strategy, the Corona Vaccination Campaign will be re-launched in schools after winter vacations.

It was decided to speed up the door-to-door vaccination campaign as well as to launch a campaign on the pattern of polio campaign and in the campaign.

It was decided to involve elected local body representatives to make the campaign a successful.

It decided to raise awareness among people during Friday's sermons by Ulema.

Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq was appointed as focal person and directed to send vaccination reports to Commissioner Peshawar Division on a daily basis.