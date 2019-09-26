Commissioner for improving monitoring of anti-polio drives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, has directed all deputy commissioners to hold a monitoring meeting before 24th day of every month to review and resolve issues concerning anti-polio and other immunization programmes to improve their outreach.

Chairing a meeting of Divisional Task Force for polio here on Thursday the commissioner said eradication of polio was our top priority and all possible measured would be taken for administering polio drops to all children during national and special anti polio drive.

He also directed for further improvements in monitoring of health programs and asked all the district health officers to provide maximum medical facilities to the people by proper utilization of fund provided by the Sindh government.

The divisional coordinator WHO Dr. Alam Azad stressed upon bringing improvements in the anti polio drive.He informed that a 10 day immunization campaign against typhoid was planned and arrangements including devising micro-plans for each district, selection of teams and centres had been finalized while training of immunization teams would start from September 30. He told that the campaign would start from November 11.