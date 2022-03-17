UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Lodging Of FIR Over Presence Of Dengue Larvae

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 04:37 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Thursday directed officers concerned to lodge FIR against the owners of commercial units over presence of dengue larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Thursday directed officers concerned to lodge FIR against the owners of commercial units over presence of dengue larvae.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance on coronavirus and dengue here, the commissioner said that notices would be issued to the residential units over presence of dengue larvae while FIRs would be registered against the commercial units. He said that coronavirus could be only be defeated by completing 100 percent vaccination.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Shoaib Gurmani said that Multan was at top position in anti-dengue activities. He said that FIR has been registered against the United Mall Multan over presence of dengue larvae.

The CEO Health added that Multan was at 17th position in vaccination against coronavirus, Lodhran at 9th, Vehari at 12th and Khanewal at 21st position. He said that more than 92 percent vaccination target has been achieved so far across the region.

