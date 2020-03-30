Commissioner for searching suspected Corona affected people

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the district administrations for so search the suspected people of corona Virus in the division.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood was presiding a reviewable meeting of arrangements and other administrative activities regarding the apprehension of Corona Virus here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by DCs of entire four districts of Sargodha division including DC Mianwali Omar Chattah, DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer, DCs Khushab and Bhakhar, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, and other officers.

Commissioner has directed the deputy commissioners and Health authorities for changing the Mobil Heath Van into Fever and dry hopping clinics so as the basic treatment of Corona virus could be made possible.

She directed the administration that expert Doctors be included Vans teams adding that the search of suspected patients of Corona Virus would be helpful in treatment.

Commissioner further directed for completing screening of the members of Tableeghi Jamat and to admit suspected into Quarantine so as the spread of Corona Virus cloud be stopped. She also stressed the need for implementing on section 144 and to create awareness among the people to Stay home and stay safe.

The commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has further directed the administration for preparing the lists screened, suspected and confirmed patients so as the relief funds could be provide to their spouses.

Officers of Forestry department were directed to carry on the clean and green drive and to cooperate with the administration.

The deputy commissioners of Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakhar have briefed the meeting in detail about the Corona arrangements regarding Screening and food Supply.