UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hyderabad Inaugurates Anti Polio Vaccination Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:32 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad inaugurates anti polio vaccination campaign

The Polio eradication campaign on Monday began here in Hyderabad as Polio teams have started immunization process in four talukas of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Polio eradication campaign on Monday began here in Hyderabad as Polio teams have started immunization process in four talukas of the district.

The Divisional Commissioner, Muhammad Abbas Baloch inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to a child at Urban Hospital, Latifabad.

On the occasion, Commissioner Baloch asked the officers of health and other concerned departments to vaccinate all under age children against polio and achieve set target for immunization.

The Commissioner also directed the officers concerned to seek cooperation of notables, ulema and others to motivate the parents to vaccinate their under age children against polio.

The district Administration and officials of health department have been directed to ensure vaccination of all children under 5 year age.

Anti polio vaccination campaign will remain continue till November 8, 2019 in the district.

Related Topics

Polio Hyderabad November 2019 All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Commissions Survey Vessel Behr Masah ..

3 minutes ago

World Tolerance Summit 2019 gains momentum, more s ..

5 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa score 225 for six against Sindh

12 minutes ago

Construction work under Tribal Districts' Ten Year ..

3 minutes ago

200,000 low-income families to get benefit from u ..

3 minutes ago

Syria's Tartus to Create Special Economic Zone for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.