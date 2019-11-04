Commissioner Hyderabad inaugurates anti polio vaccination campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Polio eradication campaign on Monday began here in Hyderabad as Polio teams have started immunization process in four talukas of the district.

The Divisional Commissioner, Muhammad Abbas Baloch inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to a child at Urban Hospital, Latifabad.

On the occasion, Commissioner Baloch asked the officers of health and other concerned departments to vaccinate all under age children against polio and achieve set target for immunization.

The Commissioner also directed the officers concerned to seek cooperation of notables, ulema and others to motivate the parents to vaccinate their under age children against polio.

The district Administration and officials of health department have been directed to ensure vaccination of all children under 5 year age.

Anti polio vaccination campaign will remain continue till November 8, 2019 in the district.