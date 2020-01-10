UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hyderabad Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign

Commissioner Hyderabad inaugurates anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, on Friday started the 5-day polio campaign in Jamshoro by administering drops to a child at the Basic Health Unit at Khuda Ki Basti.

Later he also led a rally to create awareness about the polio virus and the immunization campaigns.

Speaking on the occasion, Baloch emphasized that health authorities, district administration and associated non governmental organizations should ensure 100 percent success of the drives against polio. Authorities should identify gaps in the campaign and address the same, he stressed.

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (r) Fariduddin Mustafa informed the commissioner that all required measures had been taken to make the campaign successful.

