Commissioner Hyderabad tasks DHO to reduce refusal cases during Polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad to constitute a separate task force to deal with the issue of refusal cases during Polio Eradication Campaign in the district.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday to review arrangements of upcoming Polio Eradication Campaign, the commissioner expressed annoyance over dismal performance of DHO Hyderabad in previous Anti-Polio derives and asked him to ensure hundred percent coverage of immunization bringing down the refusal cases at zero level in the next campaign.

Expressing grave concerns over positive environmental samples from Dadu and Hyderabad districts, the Commissioner directed the administrations concerned to update the micro plan and strictly implement the same during Polio Eradication Campaign with effective planning.